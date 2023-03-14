Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu dismisses estranged wife's allegations as 'complete fiction'

Vembu strongly denied the allegations made by his estranged wife, saying that he had never transferred his shares in the company to anyone else. He also stated that Srinivasan's claims were unfounded and that he had always supported her and their son financially.
5/ I will say this unequivocally: I never ever transferred my shares in the company to anyone else. I lived in the US for the first 24 years of our 27 year history and much of what constitutes the company was built in India. That is reflected in the ownership.— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) March 14, 2023
1/ With vicious personal attacks and slander on my character, it is time for me to respond.This is a deeply painful personal thread. My personal life, in contrast to my business life, has been a long tragedy. Autism destroyed our lives and left me suicidally depressed.— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) March 14, 2023
7/ All of this mess was caused by my uncle Ram (my father’s younger brother) living in the US, who I gave shelter to due to his terminal cancer, taking out his own long running frustrations with my father. He is doing that by spreading malicious rumours about me and my siblings.— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) March 14, 2023