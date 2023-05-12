Zensar Tech shares gain the most in nearly three months after Q4 earnings, hit 52-week high

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year 2023, subject to approval by shareholders.

Zensar Technologies Ltd. shares jumped more than 10 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday after the experience engineering technology solutions provider reported a 56 percent growth in net profit for the March quarter.

Net profit for the period stood at Rs 119.2 crore, compared to Rs 76.5 crore during the same period last year.

US Dollar revenue for the quarter increased by 1.1 percent - the first quarterly advance after a two-quarter drop. US Dollar revenue stood at $147.5 million.

Revenue in rupee terms remained flat year-on-year, increasing by 1.25 percent to Rs 1,212.6 in the March quarter. Revenue in the December quarter stood at Rs 1,197.6 crore.

On a constant currency basis, revenue growth stood at 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter.

EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 14.5 percent during the quarter, compared to 11.3 percent during the December quarter. Margin expansion was aided by better revenue mix and a drop in headcount during the quarter.

Zensar had cash and cash equivalent of $201.5 million as of March 31, 2023, which was 23.5 percent of the current market cap. Order book for the March quarter stood at $174.9 million.

