Zensar Tech shares gain the most in nearly three months after Q4 earnings, hit 52-week high

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year 2023, subject to approval by shareholders.
Zensar Technologies Ltd. shares jumped more than 10 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday after the experience engineering technology solutions provider reported a 56 percent growth in net profit for the March quarter.
Net profit for the period stood at Rs 119.2 crore, compared to Rs 76.5 crore during the same period last year.
US Dollar revenue for the quarter increased by 1.1 percent - the first quarterly advance after a two-quarter drop. US Dollar revenue stood at $147.5 million.
Revenue in rupee terms remained flat year-on-year, increasing by 1.25 percent to Rs 1,212.6 in the March quarter. Revenue in the December quarter stood at Rs 1,197.6 crore.
Zensar had cash and cash equivalent of $201.5 million as of March 31, 2023, which was 23.5 percent of the current market cap. Order book for the March quarter stood at $174.9 million.
The board of the company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year 2023, subject to approval by shareholders.
Shares of Zensar Technologies are trading 8.1 percent higher at Rs 335.20.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance
May 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too
May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: ManipalCigna's Sapna Desai writes why health insurance is the best gift for your mother
May 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read