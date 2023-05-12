homebusiness Newscompanies NewsZensar Tech shares gain the most in nearly three months after Q4 earnings, hit 52 week high

Zensar Tech shares gain the most in nearly three months after Q4 earnings, hit 52-week high

Zensar Tech shares gain the most in nearly three months after Q4 earnings, hit 52-week high
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 11:24:21 AM IST (Published)

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year 2023, subject to approval by shareholders.

Zensar Technologies Ltd. shares jumped more than 10 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday after the experience engineering technology solutions provider reported a 56 percent growth in net profit for the March quarter.

Net profit for the period stood at Rs 119.2 crore, compared to Rs 76.5 crore during the same period last year.


US Dollar revenue for the quarter increased by 1.1 percent - the first quarterly advance after a two-quarter drop. US Dollar revenue stood at $147.5 million.

Revenue in rupee terms remained flat year-on-year, increasing by 1.25 percent to Rs 1,212.6 in the March quarter. Revenue in the December quarter stood at Rs 1,197.6 crore.

On a constant currency basis, revenue growth stood at 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter.
EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 14.5 percent during the quarter, compared to 11.3 percent during the December quarter. Margin expansion was aided by better revenue mix and a drop in headcount during the quarter.

Zensar had cash and cash equivalent of $201.5 million as of March 31, 2023, which was 23.5 percent of the current market cap. Order book for the March quarter stood at $174.9 million.

The board of the company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year 2023, subject to approval by shareholders.

Shares of Zensar Technologies are trading 8.1 percent higher at Rs 335.20.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Zensar TechZensar Technologies

Recommended Articles

View All
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms

Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms

May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance

Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance

May 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too

Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too

May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Mother's Day: ManipalCigna's Sapna Desai writes why health insurance is the best gift for your mother

Mother's Day: ManipalCigna's Sapna Desai writes why health insurance is the best gift for your mother

May 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read