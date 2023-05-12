Zensar Tech shares gain the most in nearly three months after Q4 earnings, hit 52-week high

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year 2023, subject to approval by shareholders.

Zensar Technologies Ltd. shares jumped more than 10 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday after the experience engineering technology solutions provider reported a 56 percent growth in net profit for the March quarter.

Live Tv

Loading...

Net profit for the period stood at Rs 119.2 crore, compared to Rs 76.5 crore during the same period last year.