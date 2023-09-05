Multibagger Stock: After a 350% surge in 2023, Zen Technologies wins its third order in a month

Zen Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of military training and counter-drone solutions has won an order from the Ministry of Defence worth Rs 123.3 crore. This is the third order that the company has won in a month.

During the June-September quarter, the company has won orders worth Rs 733 crore, which is higher than the order book of Rs 542 crore that it ended the June quarter with.

Excluding taxes, the company's current order book now stands at Rs 1,275 crore. Within this order book, training simulators account for nearly half of the total orders, while the rest comes from counter drone systems and Services.

This is the third order that Zen Technologies has received over the last month. On August 31, the company had won an order worth Rs 72.29 crore from the Ministry of Defence. On August 12, the company had won another order worth Rs 65 crore.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 in June, Chairman & MD Ashok Atluri had mentioned that the company is expecting nearly 20 percent of its order book in financial year 2024 to come from exports.

Shares of Zen Technologies have gained nearly 350 percent so far in 2023. The stock had jumped nearly 2.5 times in 2021 and another 60 percent in 2020. Shares had declined 15 percent in 2022.