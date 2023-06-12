Ashok Atluri's positive outlook and Zen Technologies' expectations of securing more order wins, achieving a higher order book in Q1FY24 than in Q4FY23, and generating a significant portion of its order book from exports in FY24 highlight the company's confidence and growth prospects. With a focus on innovative solutions and a global mindset, Zen Technologies aims to solidify its position as a leading player in the industry and deliver value to its stakeholders.

Zen Technologies, developers of defence training and simulation systems in India, has been investing in research and development.

Ashok Atluri, the Chairman and Managing Director of Zen Technologies, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, expressed optimism and discussed Zen Technologies' anticipation of securing more order wins in the current fiscal year.

With a promising outlook, Zen Technologies foresees a higher order book in the first quarter of FY24 compared to the previous quarter, quarter four of FY23. This projection is indicative of the company's confidence in its ability to attract significant business opportunities and capitalise on them effectively.

Moreover, Atluri highlighted the importance of international markets for Zen Technologies. He revealed that the company expects approximately 20 percent of its order book for FY24 to come from exports. This demonstrates the organisation's focus on expanding its global reach and capitalising on the growing demand for its products and services outside of India.

Zen Technologies has established itself as a reliable provider of cutting-edge technologies. The company's proficiency in developing innovative and immersive training solutions has garnered attention from both domestic and international customers.

Ashok Atluri's optimistic outlook and the company's expectations of securing more order wins this fiscal year demonstrate Zen Technologies' confidence in its capabilities and growth potential . With a projected increase in the order book for quarter one of FY24, the company aims to sustain its momentum and further strengthen its market position.

The anticipated boost from exports further underlines Zen Technologies' commitment to exploring global opportunities and expanding its presence beyond national borders. By diversifying its revenue streams and tapping into international markets, the company aims to enhance its overall growth trajectory.

As the fiscal year progresses, industry observers will eagerly await Zen Technologies' performance and track the fulfillment of these expectations. The company's continued success and ability to secure order wins will not only drive its financial performance but also reaffirm its position as a key player in the simulation and training solutions sector.

For more details, watch the accompanying video