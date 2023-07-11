Zen Technologies shares surge 15% after Rs 340 crore order win, the second this month

This is the company’s second major order win this month. Zen Technologies on July 7 announced bagging a Rs 160 crore order from the Indian government.

Shares of Zen Technologies Ltd surged as much as 15 percent to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced its second major order win of Rs 340 crore this month.

Zen Technologies, a leading provider of military training and antidrone solutions, on Tuesday informed bourses that it has bagged a significant order of around Rs 340 crore ($41.5 million) in the export markets.

The company also stated that it foresees more orders to come in the near future.

The contract comes under the government's indigenous design and development (IDDM) initiative, which requires Indian IP and over 60 percent indigenous content.

Last month, the company announced winning a contract worth Rs 202 crore from the Defence Ministry.

Zen Technologies specialises in manufacturing land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live range equipment, and anti-drone systems.