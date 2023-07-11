CNBC TV18
Zen Technologies shares surge 15% after Rs 340 crore order win, the second this month

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 3:15:25 PM IST (Published)

This is the company’s second major order win this month. Zen Technologies on July 7 announced bagging a Rs 160 crore order from the Indian government.

Shares of Zen Technologies Ltd surged as much as 15 percent to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced its second major order win of Rs 340 crore this month.

Zen Technologies, a leading provider of military training and antidrone solutions, on Tuesday informed bourses that it has bagged a significant order of around Rs 340 crore ($41.5 million) in the export markets.


The company also stated that it foresees more orders to come in the near future.

