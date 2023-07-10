CNBC TV18
Zee vs SEBI: SAT refuses to stay restraining order against Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra

Jul 10, 2023

The SAT has refused to stay SEBI's order that bars Zee MD and CEO Punit Goenka and Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra from holding any key managerial position in any listed company.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on July 10 refused to stay market regulator’s order that bars Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka and Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra from holding any key managerial position in any listed company.

The tribunal had on June 27 reserved its order after hearing Goenka’s plea challenging the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) interim order.
The Securities Appellate Tribunal while refusing to vacate the regulator's directions said that it does not see merit in interfering in the regulator's order and also asked the duo to defend themselves before SEBI.
X