Zee to hold EGM sought by Invesco, OFI Global China, rules Bombay High Court

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) was on October 21 ordered by the Bombay High Court to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) requisitioned by its shareholders Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China.

The EGM will be chaired by a retired judge and its resolution is to be kept in abeyance till the Bombay HC decides on the legality and validity of EGM requisition, the court ruled. It added that the EGM resolution will be subject to the approval of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Zee will inform the court about the date of EGM by October 22 morning, it has said.

The media firm had filed the suit after it refused to hold an EGM sought by the two shareholders to pass a resolution to remove Zee’s managing director and CEO Punit Goenka and appoint new independent directors earlier in September.

Zee had pointed to multiples legal infirmities in the requisition notice due to which the company’s board concluded it is not valid. Referring to the ‘multiples legal infirmities’ it has cited, Zee said the appointment of new independent directors, as proposed by Invesco in the requisition notice, is subject to prior approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.