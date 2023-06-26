Zee-Sony Merger: NCLT to hear case on July 6

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has postponed the hearing on the Zee-Sony merger to July 6. The merger will create a $10 billion media powerhouse, with Zee Entertainment becoming a subsidiary of Sony. The NCLT had previously instructed the stock exchanges to review their approval of the merger, but the decision was overturned. Zee claims to have secured all necessary approvals and aims to bring in $1.5 billion in foreign direct investment through the merger. Sony will hold a majority stake in the combined company and a non-compete fee will be paid to the Essel Group promoters.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reportedly deferred its upcoming hearing on the proposed Zee-Sony merger. The NCLT will now hear the case on July 6.

Through the merger, Zee Entertainment Enterprises will come together as a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp., resulting in the formation of a massive $10 billion media powerhouse. This news comes close on the heels of a recent SEBI order that imposed a ban on Punit Goenka and Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra, prohibiting them from assuming any key management positions.

In a previous ruling, the NCLT instructed the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to review their approval of the Zee-Sony merger.