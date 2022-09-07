NCLT directs Zee to call shareholder meeting on October 14 on Sony merger deal

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In July, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange approved the proposed merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited).

The National Company Law Tribunal has directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) to call a shareholder meeting on the merger with Sony on October 14.

"The company has received an order today from the NCLT, dated August 24, 2022, directing to convene the meeting of the equity shareholders of the company through video conferencing or other audio-visual means on October 14, 2022 at 4:00 pm (IST) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the proposed scheme," Zee said in an exchange filing.

In July, the Zee-Sony merger received approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The merger of Zee with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India, is projected to have 75 TV channels and two streaming video services, ZEE5 and Sony LIV, making it the second-largest entertainment network by revenue in the country.

Additionally, it will contain a digital content company, Zee Studios, and Sony Pictures Films India (Studio NXT).

The company noted that the stock exchanges' approval "marks a firm and positive step" in the entire merger approval process.

Last week , the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in its initial review found that the merger between Sony and Zee Entertainment will create a $10 billion TV enterprise, potentially hurting competition by having "unparalleled bargaining power".

Sony and Zee last year decided to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms to create a large base of 1.4 billion viewers.