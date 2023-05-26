English
    Zee Sony merger case back at bankruptcy court — approvals remain

    Zee-Sony merger case back at bankruptcy court — approvals remain

    Zee-Sony merger case back at bankruptcy court — approvals remain
    By Ashmit Kumar   | Kanishka Sarkar  May 26, 2023 1:09:29 PM IST (Updated)

    In a big relief for Zee, India’s bankruptcy appellate tribunal has set aside an NCLT order to bourses NSE and BSE to review their approval to merger. The bankruptcy appellate tribunal has remanded the case back to NCLT to decide on the issue after hearing both sides.

    In a big relief for Zee merger, India’s bankruptcy appellate tribunal on May 26 set aside an order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order to bourses NSE and BSE to review their approval to the media firm's merger with Sony. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has remanded the case back to NCLT to decide on the issue after hearing both sides.

    The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) held that as per principles of “natural justice,” Zee should have been heard by NCLT before the NSE and BSE were directed to review their no objection certificate (NOC) given for the merger of the Zee and Sony.
    The NCLAT noted that there was no occasion for Zee to respond to the concerns raised. The appellate tribunal said the NCLT order should be set aside for violation of principles of natural justice.
