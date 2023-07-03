Zee and IndusInd Bank announce a settlement of all dues, Zee shares jump 2%

NCLAT records that all payments were made to IndusInd Bank by June 30, while IndusInd Bank submits that all payments have been made as per terms agreed upon. The stock jumps over 2 percent in trade, cheering this announcement on July 3 morning.
Bringing a sigh of relief to Zee Entertainment shareholders, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said it had closed the insolvency proceedings against the company after payment to creditors.
NCLAT recorded that all payments were made to IndusInd Bank by June 30, while IndusInd Bank said all payments had been made as per terms agreed upon. The stock jumped over 2 percent in trade, cheering this announcement on July 3 morning.
IndusInd Bank had earlier moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai, seeking insolvency proceedings against Zee. The first tranche of the total dues that IndusInd Bank had claimed was paid in the last week on March 2023. As per IndusInd Bank’s plea, Zee had to make a payment of nearly Rs 84 crore in the case related to Siti Networks.
Zee was a party to the Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) Guarantee Agreement entered into with IndusInd Bank for the term-loan facility advanced to another Essel Group firm, Siti Networks Ltd.
SEBI had issued interim order alleging fund siphoning by Zee promoters. It also barred Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding board or key managerial positions in any listed company. Goenka was earlier decided as the MD and CEO of the merged entity. The company has challenged SEBI’s order at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) and the case hearing is on June 26.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | Twitter reading limit — here're the intent and implications, but after all, someone has 'to pay the bill'
Jul 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | Tumble turn in Maharashtra politics as Ajit Pawar shakes hand across the aisle
Jul 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story
Jun 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read