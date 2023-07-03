Zee and IndusInd Bank announce a settlement of all dues, Zee shares jump 2%

NCLAT records that all payments were made to IndusInd Bank by June 30, while IndusInd Bank submits that all payments have been made as per terms agreed upon. The stock jumps over 2 percent in trade, cheering this announcement on July 3 morning.

Bringing a sigh of relief to Zee Entertainment shareholders, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said it had closed the insolvency proceedings against the company after payment to creditors.

NCLAT recorded that all payments were made to IndusInd Bank by June 30, while IndusInd Bank said all payments had been made as per terms agreed upon. The stock jumped over 2 percent in trade, cheering this announcement on July 3 morning.