5 questions to ask Zee promoters as Sebi bars Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka from key posts

Will Zee Entertainment's Puneet Goenka be able to get his name cleared of certain charges that have been leveled against him? Will the Zee-Sony deal be renegotiated? Will the deal contours change if the Sebi order holds? Legal and market experts weigh in on capital markets regulator mSebi's red flags. Read to know more.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has restrained Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra Goenka and Zee Entertainment Enterprises head Punit Goenka from holding any key managerial positions until further notice. Both have moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) for relief against the Sebi order.

Live Tv

Loading...

HP Ranina, senior corporate lawyer and tax expert, while speaking to CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday, said Sony would go ahead with the merger only if Goenka is able to get his name cleared of the charges levelled against him. "I'm sure no foreign company would like to have a person on board who has certain charges hanging against them. So, the first step is to get his name cleared," Ranina said, adding that doing so might take months if not years.

Will Sony ask for a forensic audit?

Ranina said Sony might ask for a forensic audit to be conducted. "If allegations are siphoning off funds, then nobody will want to go ahead. Even the stock exchanges will want to know whether there is any veracity to the allegations. So, a forensic audit will now be, I think, demanded by the shareholders. Otherwise, I don't see it (merger) happening at all, because there will be so many other roadblocks, legal and otherwise, both from the Sebi and from the stock exchange."

Payment of non-compete fee comes into question: From Sony's perspective and from the merger perspective, there are two or three issues, Hetal Dalal of Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Limited (IiAS) said. "One is that Goenka can no longer be the managing director of the merged entity, let us say Sebi's order actually goes through and they are unable to appeal it, then the question remains should Goenka be paid the non-compete fee of Rs 1,100 crore, given that no longer he will be in the merged entity."

The stake option of Punit Goenka in Zee can be questioned: "From Punit Goenka's point of view if he's no longer going to be the CEO of the merged entity, is there any case for them to have that merger and can he just continue running Zee at a 4 percent equity shareholding. So, I think the outcome of this will have its implications on how both parties see the merger going through," Dalal said.

Zee has always had corporate governance concerns: Dalal also said Sebi's order is fairly clear in terms of the data that it actually provides, as there have always been concerns over corporate governance in : Dalal also said Sebi's order is fairly clear in terms of the data that it actually provides, as there have always been concerns over corporate governance in Zee

Expect Punit Goenka, and Subhash Chandra to contest Sebi's order: In terms of the impact on the Zee-Sony merger, Dalal said that there are two ways of looking at it. One is the fact that promoters Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra are going to fight the order. And how that plays out still remains to be seen. "This is an interim order, so we will have to wait till the entire story plays out," she noted.