Zee Learn signs settlement agreement with JC Flowers ARC to settle debts

Shares of Zee Learn Ltd ended at Rs 3.37, up by Rs 0.060, or 1.81 percent on the BSE.
Education company Zee Learn on Tuesday (August 8) said it has signed a settlement agreement with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Private Ltd to settle its obligations with respect to loans borrowed by certain trusts and entities.
Till the time the loans are settled in terms thereof and legal proceedings initiated in connection therewith are either settled or withdrawn, the matters covered under the legal proceedings remain sub judice, Zee Learn said in a regulatory filing.
Back in 2022, Yes Bank had transferred invoked shares of seven companies, including Dish TV, Asian Hotels (North), and Avantha Realty, to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction, which has been assigned to recover debt worth over Rs 48,000 crore of the private sector lender.
The invoked equity shares held by Yes Bank aggregating to 44,53,48,990, representing 24.19 percent of the total share capital of Dish TV India, have now been transferred to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd.
Back in July 2022, Yes Bank selected JC Flowers ARC as a partner to form an asset reconstruction company to sell bad loans of the bank valued at Rs 48,000 crore.
The lender signed a binding term sheet with JCF ARC LLC and JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd for a strategic partnership in relation to the sale of identified stressed loans of the bank.
Zee Learn mainly operates in the education segment. It has a chain of K-12 schools, Mount Litera Zee School, and a pre-school network — Kidzee.
