Zee is set to repay IndusInd Bank $10 million to wrap Sony deal

Zee-Sony deal shall create a $10 billion media firm and the repayment to IndusInd bank could happen as early as Friday

The settling of dues of about Rs 83 crore ($10 million) to the lender could happen as early as Friday and the Mumbai-based bank has agreed to withdraw its insolvency proceedings against the media company once the repayment is made.

IndusInd Bank had approached the bankruptcy court in February, seeking to start insolvency proceedings against Zee, a move which could have threatened the merger by stopping all transactions, including asset transfers.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, halted the insolvency proceedings against the media company last month.

Also read: Appellate tribunal stays insolvency proceedings against Zee

Karan Taurani, Media and Entertainment sector analyst at Elara Capital said: "We believe expedition on the settlement will work favourably for the Zee and Sony merger as valuations are compelling in the range of 7-10x fwd PER for the merged entity (7x excluding zee5 and Sony liv losses)"

A lawyer representing Zee told NCLAT last month that the Sony deal had received all necessary approvals but would be stalled because of the initiation of corporate insolvency proceedings.

The merger, which has been in the making longer than the timelines originally indicated by Zee, has been approved by Zee’s shareholders and India’s antitrust regulator.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares are up 10 percent in today's trading session.