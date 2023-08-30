Zee Entertainment shares gain after SAT says the Zee-Sony merger is a public interest issue

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on August 30 refused interim relief to former Zee chief Punit Goenka, who has been barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) from holding key positions within four Zee group firms and in the merged entity of ZEEL and Sony Pictures Networks India.

SAT, however, noted that it is not satisfied with eight months time that the markets regulator has taken for investigation. ZEEL shares rallied more than a percent to Rs 267.95 at 12:21 pm following the development.

Goenka’s counsel argued that the former Zee promoter’s appointment as MD in Zee-Sony merged entity is not detrimental to public shareholders and that SEBI is keeping Goenka out of office for a very long time. SEBI order against Goenka is disproportionate, his counsel said and sought interim protection against it as it is premature.

SEBI is taking eight months just for investigation, it will take further time to adjudicate, the counsel pointed out.

Goenka also asserted that all transactions between Zee Ent and other Essel entities have a valid basis and that the business relationship between Zee Ent and other entities in question is very old and continuous.

This comes against the backdrop of a SEBI order that alleges that Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra, former chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), abused their roles as directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) of a listed company by siphoning off funds for their own benefit.

Notably, Chandra has not moved the SAT.

At today’s hearing, SAT asked SEBI to file a reply to Punit Goenka’s arguments by September 4 and Goenka to file a rejoinder by September 7.

The matter will now be heard on September 8 for the final order.