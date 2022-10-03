By Asmita Pant

Mini According to the report, two people with the knowledge of the development have said that on Friday, Zee offered to shut down a major general entertainment channel, with a massive 20-30 percent market share in the general entertainment channel space, in a submission to the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 0.6 percent on Monday after a report by Mint suggested that the media entertainment company is likely to shut down a major general entertainment channel.

Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures have offered fresh concessions, including a proposal to shut down a major entertainment channel, to ease competition concerns and secure the antitrust regulator’s approval for their $10 billion merger, the Mint report said.

The two media giants, Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd, had announced a merger in December. As part of the deal, Zee Entertainment will hold 47.07 percent in the merged entity, while Sony India will hold a 52.93 percent stake.

CCI is concerned that the merged entity could become too huge, with humongous market position. The commission is also concerned about misuse by the merged entity as it could have as many as 92 channels under one umbrella. The commission had asked both companies to make written submissions before it takes a final decision.

In a separate development, Punit Goenka was reappointed the Managing Director while R Gopalan was reappointed as the Independent Director of the company.