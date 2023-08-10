Zee Entertainment Share Price: Some analysts see up to 20% upside, stock gains ahead of NCLT verdict

Analysts said that the proposed merger between ZEEL and Sony Networks would a key monitorable for the stock. The National Company Law Tribunal will be pronouncing the decision on the proposed merger later today.

At least two analysts tracking Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) expect the stock to gain up to 20 percent over the next 12 months citing the company's bullish commentary on recovery in advertising revenue.

Zee Entertainment reported an 8 percent year-on-year growth in revenue at Rs 1,984 crore for the April-June quarter as against Rs 1,843 crore in the year-ago period.

Its domestic advertising revenue declined 2.6 percent from last year to Rs 901.8 crore.

Brokerage UBS assigned a ‘Buy’ rating on Zee with a price target of Rs 265, implying potential upside of around 10 percent.

UBS noted that the June quarter results were soft as expected, partially offset by cost control measures.

The management stated that green shoots were seen by the end of the quarter and expects the positive momentum to continue, according to UBS.

CLSA also assigned a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 300, implying potential gains of 20 percent.

It noted that ZEE5 revenue soared by 21 percent during the quarter. CLSA diluted its margin estimate for Zee by 20 basis points.

However, Goldman Sachs is projecting a potential downside of 19 percent for Zee Entertainment with a neutral rating and a price target of Rs 195. Calling the quarterly results as weak, the brokerage lowered its revenue and EBITDA estimates for financial year 2024-2026 by 2 percent and 11 percent due to a slower than expected uptick in advertisement and ZEE5 revenues, coupled with elevated operating expenses.

Shares of Zee Entertainment are trading 3 percent higher at Rs 249.40, ahead of the NCLT verdict. 21 out of the 24 analysts who track the stock have a buy recommendation on the stock. Two have a hold rating while one has a sell call.