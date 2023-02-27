Zee Entertainment shares extend losses to decline for the sixth straight session

NCLAT has issued a notice to IndusInd Bank on the plea filed by Zee managing director Punit Goenka. The tribunal will next hear the issue on March 29.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. dived as much as 10 percent intraday on Monday, marking a decline for a sixth straight consecutive session.

The stock dropped as much as 9.7 percent in trade to hit an intraday low of Rs 176.65, its lowest level in 52 weeks. Since February 10, shares of Zee Entertainment have corrected nearly 20 percent.

The stock has been in the news last week after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on February 22 admitted an insolvency plea against the company filed by creditor IndusInd Bank.

IndusInd Bank had moved NCLT, India’s bankruptcy court, citing unpaid dues of Rs 83 crore. The matter pertains to the default by Zee Group’s multisystem operator arm Siti Networks, for which Zee was a guarantor. The private lender claims that Zee had undertaken to meet any shortfalls in debt repayment by Siti Networks.

However, Zee has now got some relief after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on February 24 stayed the order directing the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the media and entertainment firm.

NCLAT has issued a notice to IndusInd Bank on the plea filed by Zee managing director Punit Goenka. The tribunal will next hear the issue on March 29.

Following the NCLAT order, Goenka said "We respect the decision taken by the Hon’ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and remain committed towards protecting the interests of all stakeholders. Our focus continues to be on the timely completion of the proposed merger (with Sony).”

Notably, in case the NCLAT would not have granted the company any relief, the board would have to be dissolved and the much-awaited merger process with Sony would have also been stalled.

Zee Entertainment shares are off the day's low, trading 5.3 percent lower at Rs 185.25.