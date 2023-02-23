The options that Zee Entertainment has to stall insolvency proceedings

Zee's best case would be to get 90 percent of the creditors to come on board and pull the case out of the NCLAT.

Shares of Zee Entertainment fell to a 52-week low on Thursday, declining as much as 11 percent in intraday trading after the Mumbai bench of India's bankruptcy court admitted an insolvency petition of private lender IndusInd Bank against the company.

The lender, in its plea before the National Company Law Tribunal has claimed a default of Rs 83.08 crore against the company, as it is party to the Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) Guarantee Agreement with IndusInd Bank, advanced to another Essel Group firm, Siti Networks Ltd.

Siti Networks, formerly known as Wire and Wireless Ltd, is a multi-system operator promoted by Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group.

So what are the options that lie before Zee?

The best option that the company has is to approach the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and seek a stay on the bankruptcy proceedings, along with a moratorium.

In this case, the board will stay and lenders will not takeover the company's board. Zee may argue that a mere default does not mean insolvency and that it is on the verge of recovering thanks to the mega merger with Sony.

In case the NCLAT does not grant the company any relief, the board will be dissolved and the much-awaited merger process with Sony will also be stalled.

Zee's best case would be to get 90 percent of the creditors to come on board and pull the case out of the NCLAT.

But why did IndusInd Bank approached the bankruptcy court?

A possible scenario is that the bank may not be getting a good deal post the Zee-Sony merger and hence decided to move to the NCLT.

Based on the Vidarbha judgment precedent, the NCLAT may squash IndusInd's petition.

Alternatively, Zee may request its creditors to give IndusInd Bank a better deal in the resolution and persuade the lender to withdraw the case from NCLT. This is possible if 90 percent of the creditors agree to the same.

Brokerage firm UBS has maintained its buy rating on Zee Entertainment with a price target of Rs 350. The brokerage says that while the amount is not material, it can delay the merger process further. It also lists options for Zee, which includes an appeal before the NCLAT to set aside this order, or to settle pending dues in the interest of completing the merger.

"These amounts have largely already been provided in Zee's books, and therefore, we believe any potential settlement is not likely to result in any material P&L impact," the note said.

Shares of Zee Entertainment are trading 8.7 percent lower at Rs 188.45, after making a 52-week low of Rs 176.55.