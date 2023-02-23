English
Zee Entertainment files appeal in NCLAT seeking relief against NCLT order

By Hormaz Fatakia  Feb 23, 2023 3:06:55 PM IST (Updated)

IndusInd Bank in its plea before the National Company Law Tribunal has claimed a default of Rs 83.08 crore against Zee Entertainment.

Zee Entertainment has filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), seeking relief against the order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

A statement from the office of Punit Goenka said that all necessary steps are being taken as per law to protect the interests of all stake holders of Zee Entertainment and to achieve timely completion of the proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
Shares of Zee Entertainment had declined as much as 11 percent in early trading on Thursday after the Mumbai-bench of India's bankruptcy court admitted an insolvency petition against the company filed by private lender IndusInd Bank.
The lender, in its plea before the National Company Law Tribunal has claimed a default of Rs 83.08 crore against Zee Entertainment, as it is party to the Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) Guarantee Agreement with IndusInd Bank, advanced to another Essel Group firm, Siti Networks Ltd.
In case the NCLAT does not grant the company any relief, the board will be dissolved and the much-awaited merger process with Sony will also be stalled.
Zee's best case would be to get 90 percent of the creditors to come on board and pull the case out of the NCLAT.
A stay from NCLAT will ensure that the lenders do not takeover the company and the merger process goes through. Zee is nearly a debt-free company and has not defaulted on its own loan. Instead, it was only providing comfort to IndusInd bank for a loan to a group company.
Zee can argue basis the Vidarbha judgment precedent that NCLAT must quash IndusInd's petition as it is a disputed loan.
Shares of Zee Entertainment have recovered from the day's low but are still trading 4 percent lower at Rs 197.80.
First Published: Feb 23, 2023 2:57 PM IST
