Zee Ent Q4: Margins collapse, weak ad environment, Rs 73 cr net loss.....Troubles aplenty for the broadcaster

EBITDA margins have collapsed to single digits. The fourth quarter clocked 7.2 percent EBITDA margins compared with 21 percent in same quarter of last year. The management attributes the weak performance to soft advertising environment, negligible subscription growth and high investments in its OTT platform, Zee5.

Zee Entertainment once again reported weak operating performance in its last quarter. The fourth quarter of FY23 witnessed revenues fall of 9 percent to Rs 2,112 crore on a year on year basis. This includes 10 percent advertising revenues fall, flat subscription revenues and 26 percent decline in income from other sales & services.

Live Tv

Loading...

The domestic advertising revenues stood at Rs 964 crore, down 5 percent quarter on quarter and 10 percent year on year, impacted due to free to air channels withdrawal (Zee Anmol) and slowdown in advertising spending environment. Income from other sales and services declined 25 year on year and improved 71 percent sequentially, aided by new launches and higher syndication revenue. However, theatrical performance continues to be soft year on year.

New content launches on Digital has increased the marketing costs on a year on year basis as well as sequentially. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined 69 percent year on year to Rs 152 crore compared with the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 192 crore. EBITDA margins have collapsed to single digits. The fourth quarter clocked 7.2 percent EBITDA margins compared with 21 percent in same quarter of last year.