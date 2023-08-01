Yudiz Solutions IPO | Public offer to open on August 4, sets price band at Rs 162-Rs 165

The issue opens on August 4 and will close on August 8, 2023. The IPO will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The company will raise Rs 44.84 crore via the IPO.

Yudiz Solutions Ltd, a blockchain, Artificial intelligence (AI), and gaming focussed enterprise solutions technology company, is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) on August 4, 2023.

The company will offload a public issue consisting of a fresh 27,17,600 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10. The price band issue has been fixed at Rs 162 to 165.

The book-running lead manager to the issue is Narnolia Financial Services Ltd, the advisor to the issue is PLS Capital, Longview Research & Advisory, and the registrar to the issue is Mas Services Ltd.

Out of 27,17,600 shares, 1,36,800 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by the market maker, and the remaining 25,80,800 will be referred to as the 'net issue'. The issue and net issue will constitute 26.33 percent and 25.01 percent respectively of the post-issue paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The IPO will make Yudiz, the first company in the combined space of blockchain, AI, and gaming to publicly enlist. Akasa Air, MPL, Zydus, RR Kabel, IRM Energy, and SportsBuzz are a few of the known clients.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Yudiz is recognized as a global IT services company providing solutions in AI/ML, AR/VR, IoT, Blockchain, mobile app, and web development across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company is set to disrupt the market with its innovative solutions and products.