Yudiz Solutions IPO | Public offer to open on August 4, sets price band at Rs 162-Rs 165

2 Min Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 1, 2023 6:15:22 PM IST (Published)

Yudiz Solutions Ltd, a blockchain, Artificial intelligence (AI), and gaming focussed enterprise solutions technology company, is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) on August 4, 2023.

The company will offload a public issue consisting of a fresh 27,17,600 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10. The price band issue has been fixed at Rs 162 to 165.
The issue opens on August 4 and will close on August 8, 2023. The IPO will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The company will raise Rs 44.84 crore via the IPO.
Also Read: Delta Corp puts plans of online gaming unit IPO on hold due to GST uncertainties
The book-running lead manager to the issue is Narnolia Financial Services Ltd, the advisor to the issue is PLS Capital, Longview Research & Advisory, and the registrar to the issue is Mas Services Ltd.
Out of 27,17,600 shares, 1,36,800 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by the market maker, and the remaining 25,80,800 will be referred to as the 'net issue'. The issue and net issue will constitute 26.33 percent and 25.01 percent respectively of the post-issue paid-up equity share capital of the company.
The IPO will make Yudiz, the first company in the combined space of blockchain, AI, and gaming to publicly enlist. Akasa Air, MPL, Zydus, RR Kabel, IRM Energy, and SportsBuzz are a few of the known clients.
Also Read: Concord Biotech IPO: Jhunjhunwala-backed firm sets price band at Rs 705-741
Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Yudiz is recognized as a global IT services company providing solutions in AI/ML, AR/VR, IoT, Blockchain, mobile app, and web development across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company is set to disrupt the market with its innovative solutions and products.
Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Aug 1, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Aug 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%

Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%

Aug 1, 2023 IST5 Min Read

World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer

World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer

Aug 1, 2023 IST7 Min Read

