YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down, Indian-American Neal Mohan to be elevated

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki was stepping down from her role. Indian American Neal Mohan is all set to become the new CEO.
Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Susan Wojcicki was stepping down from her role, the Reuters reported.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation
Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
In a blog post, Wojcicki said that she was now going to spend time “focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about." Wojcicki also added that she would help with the CEO transition process. However, in longer term, she would take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet.
Indian American Neal Mohan is all set to become the new CEO.
Mohan is a Stanford graduate who joined Google in 2008. He is the chief product officer at YouTube where he been focusing on building YouTube Shorts and Music.
In his earlier stint, Mohan has also worked with Microsoft and sits on the board of Stitch Fix.
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 10:50 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!