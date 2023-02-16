homebusiness Newscompanies NewsYouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down, Indian American Neal Mohan to be elevated

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down, Indian-American Neal Mohan to be elevated

By Sangam Singh  Feb 16, 2023 11:30:48 PM IST (Updated)

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki was stepping down from her role. Indian American Neal Mohan is all set to become the new CEO.

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Susan Wojcicki was stepping down from her role, the Reuters reported.

In a blog post, Wojcicki said that she was now going to spend time “focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about." Wojcicki also added that she would help with the CEO transition process. However, in longer term, she would take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet.
Indian American Neal Mohan is all set to become the new CEO.
Mohan is a Stanford graduate who joined Google in 2008. He is the chief product officer at YouTube where he been focusing on building YouTube Shorts and Music.
In his earlier stint, Mohan has also worked with Microsoft and sits on the board of Stitch Fix.
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 10:50 PM IST
