Yokohama to invest additional $171 million to double capacity of upcoming Vizag plant

Japanese tyre major Yokohama Rubber Co has announced an additional $171 million investment into its upcoming off-highway tyre plant at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, which will nearly double the initially planned daily capacity of 137 tonne to 257 tonne now.

With this, the overall investment the Japanese group has made in its India business, which by production capacity and employee strength, is the largest globally at $508 million so far, Anil Gupta, chief operating officer of Yokohama Off Highway Tires, told.