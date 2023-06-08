YES Bank's Prashant Kumar sees no rate cut till inflation comes down

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 at the PWC Banking Dialogues, Prashant Kumar, YES Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, added that It would be good to see a rate cut in this financial year though.
Private lender YES Bank on Thursday, June 8, said it expects a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in this financial year (FY24), but inflation has to come down first.
Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 at the PWC Banking Dialogues, Prashant Kumar, managing director, and chief executive officer, said he does not see the possibility of a rate cut as long as inflation remains elevated. It would be good to see a rate cut in this financial year, he added.
Kumar said, "The inflation would be definitely dependent, this time on the monsoon. But also in terms of the supply chain. What happens in the international markets? And if there are recessions around the world, if the demands would be low, and there will be issues in terms of raw material prices, and if the inflation is not coming down, I think we don't see the rate cuts coming."
The central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for a second straight policy meeting but signalled that it wants to see inflation moderate more while preserving the growth momentum. It decided 5:1 to retain the policy stance focused on "withdrawal of accommodation," which was introduced in April last year.
Further, Kumar noted that in the last few years, the bank has succeeded in opening liability accounts and our next phase is how to cover from a credit perspective.
