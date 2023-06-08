YES Bank's Prashant Kumar sees no rate cut till inflation comes down

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 at the PWC Banking Dialogues, Prashant Kumar, YES Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, added that It would be good to see a rate cut in this financial year though.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 at the PWC Banking Dialogues, Prashant Kumar, managing director, and chief executive officer, said he does not see the possibility of a rate cut as long as inflation remains elevated. It would be good to see a rate cut in this financial year, he added.

Kumar said, "The inflation would be definitely dependent, this time on the monsoon. But also in terms of the supply chain. What happens in the international markets? And if there are recessions around the world, if the demands would be low, and there will be issues in terms of raw material prices, and if the inflation is not coming down, I think we don't see the rate cuts coming."