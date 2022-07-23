YES Bank Results: Lower provisions and interest income growth drive profit 54% higher

YES Bank reported a 50 percent on year rise in net profit at Rs 311 crore for the quarter ended June, driven by lower provisions and interest income growth.

In the corresponding period last year, the lender had reported a net profit of Rs 207 crore whereas the figure stood at Rs 367 crore in the previous quarter.

On a consolidated basis, its core net interest income grew 32 percent to Rs 1,850 crore in April-June on the back of 14 percent increase in advances and 0.30 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 2.4 per cent.

Non-interest income declined 10.1 per cent to Rs 781 crore, largely due to the reverses in the treasury operations and the bank management said excluding the impact of the treasury impact, the other income was up 35 percent.

Meanwhile, lower slippages of Rs 1,072 crore as against Rs 2,233 crore in the year-ago period helped contain the provisions, which were down 62 per cent to Rs 175 crore and aided the bottomline

Asset Quality

The bank said there is a sustained improvement in the asset quality. Gross non-performing asset ratio in the reporting quarter came in at 13.4 percent as against last year’s 15.6 percent and previous quarter’s 13.9 percent.

While, net non-performing asset ratio came in at 4.2 percent as compared to 5.8 percent in the corresponding period last year and 4.5 percent in the last quarter.

Slippages were also lower on a year-on-year basis.

Source: Exchange data

Management view

Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, YES BANK said, “Q1FY23 has been a stable quarter with progress across fresh disbursements momentum, improving granularization of assets, steady profitability and consistently improving Asset Quality metrics”.

“The Balance Sheet is now resilient to navigate the volatile Interest Rate environment, and the Bank remains on track to achieve the FY23 as well as medium term guidance and objectives. More importantly, during the quarter, the Bank has successfully come out of the Reconstruction Scheme with formation of the alternate Board. In addition, term sheet has been signed for sale of identified pool of stressed assets to the ARC. Successful sale of stressed Assets will be the largest such deal in India and a significant milestone in the Bank’s new journey,” Kumar added.

