Yes Bank reappoints Prashant Kumar as MD & CEO for 3 years — more about him

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Private lender Yes Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Prashant Kumar as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank for a period of three years effective from October 6, 2022.

The bank said the RBI on October 6 approved the appointment of Kumar with effect from today, October 6. However, his appointment will be subject to the approval of shareholders.

Kumar was appointed as MD & CEO of Yes Bank post-reconstruction in March 2020. Under his leadership, the bank embarked on a transformation journey to emerge as a recapitalised and recalibrated organisation, while continuing to fulfil its commitment towards its customers and stakeholders.

This has been one of the rare instances, where an Indian banking institution has been a real turnaround from the brink of collapse within an extremely short time frame of just one year.

Before Yes Bank

Prior to joining the bank, Kumar was deputy managing director & CFO of SBI, India’s largest bank. He served the bank in various capacities and has a rich experience in diverse fields ranging from credit to human resources.

He joined the bank as a probationary officer in 1983 and during his 34 years of service, he held various key assignments including deputy managing director (HR) and corporate development officer; deputy managing director and chief operating officer; chief general manager, Kolkata Circle; general manager, local head office, Mumbai; DGM (industrial relations) and faculty in the bank's apex training institute, State Bank Academy, Gurugram.

He holds a degree in science and a law from Delhi University.