    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Yes Bank reappoints Prashant Kumar as MD & CEO for 3 years — more about him

    Yes Bank reappoints Prashant Kumar as MD & CEO for 3 years — more about him

    Yes Bank reappoints Prashant Kumar as MD & CEO for 3 years — more about him
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Kumar was first appointed as MD & CEO of Yes Bank post-reconstruction in March 2020.

    Private lender Yes Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Prashant Kumar as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank for a period of three years effective from October 6, 2022.
    The bank said the RBI on October 6 approved the appointment of Kumar with effect from today, October 6. However, his appointment will be subject to the approval of shareholders.
    Kumar was appointed as MD & CEO of Yes Bank post-reconstruction in March 2020. Under his leadership, the bank embarked on a transformation journey to emerge as a recapitalised and recalibrated organisation, while continuing to fulfil its commitment towards its customers and stakeholders.
    Also Read: LIC likely to pare stake to below 20% in IDBI Bank divestment offer
    This has been one of the rare instances, where an Indian banking institution has been a real turnaround from the brink of collapse within an extremely short time frame of just one year.
    Before Yes Bank
    Prior to joining the bank, Kumar was deputy managing director & CFO of SBI, India’s largest bank. He served the bank in various capacities and has a rich experience in diverse fields ranging from credit to human resources.
    He joined the bank as a probationary officer in 1983 and during his 34 years of service, he held various key assignments including deputy managing director (HR) and corporate development officer; deputy managing director and chief operating officer; chief general manager, Kolkata Circle; general manager, local head office, Mumbai; DGM (industrial relations) and faculty in the bank's apex training institute, State Bank Academy, Gurugram.
    Also Read: India's largest private sector bank reports best loan growth in over three years
    He holds a degree in science and a law from Delhi University.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    YES Bank

    Previous Article

    Akasa Air witnessed close to 1 lakh passengers in first 7 weeks of operations, says airline

    Next Article

    Taking ONDC to rural areas is a big opportunity, says Spice Money

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng