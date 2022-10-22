    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Yes Bank Q2 result: Net Profit falls by 32% to Rs 153 crore

    Yes Bank Q2 result: Net Profit falls by 32% to Rs 153 crore

    Yes Bank Q2 result: Net Profit falls by 32% to Rs 153 crore
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Net NPAs of Yes Bank came down to 3.60 percent from 5.55 percent. However, provisions for bad loans and contingencies were raised to Rs 582.81 crore for Q2FY23 from Rs 377.37 crore kept aside for Q2FY22.

    Yes Bank on Saturday reported 32 percent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 152.82 crore for September quarter 2022 on higher provisions. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 225.50 crore for the year-ago same period. In preceding June quarter 2022, the net profit stood at Rs 310.63 crore.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Total income during July-September 2022-23, however, was higher at Rs 6,394.11 crore as against Rs 5,430.30 crore in the same period a year ago, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing. The private sector lender improved on its asset quality and brought down gross non-performing assets (NPAs or bad loans) to 12.89 percent of gross advances as of September 30, 2022 as against 14.97 percent by end of September 2021.
    Likewise, net NPAs came down to 3.60 percent from 5.55 percent. However, provisions for bad loans and contingencies were raised to Rs 582.81 crore for Q2FY23 from Rs 377.37 crore kept aside for Q2FY22.
    Also Read:Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 result: Net Profit, NII rises by 27%
     
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    YES Bank

    Previous Article

    ICICI Bank Q2 result: Net Profit jumps by 31% to over Rs 8,000 crore

    Next Article

    Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 result: Net Profit, NII rises by 27%

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng