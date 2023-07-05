Yes Bank Q1 Update: Business momentum weakens from March quarter, CASA ratio at seven-quarter low

Yes Bank's deposits grew by 13.5 percent year-on-year but remained flat sequentially, declining by 0.9 pecent. Advances were also flat compared to the March quarter, but rose by 7.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2 lakh crore.

Private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd. reported its June quarter business update where business momentum appears to have slowed down on a sequential basis.

Retail disbursements for the lender fell 4.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,357 crore. When compared to the March quarter, the figure was down by 10.6 percent.

Deposits of the lender grew by 13.5 percent year-on-year but remained flat sequentially, declining by 0.9 pecent. Advances were also flat compared to the March quarter, but rose by 7.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2 lakh crore.

CASA for the quarter stood at Rs 64,528 core, which is a growth of 8.4 percent from last year, but a drop of 3.6 percent on a sequential basis. CASA ratio also fell to a seven-quarter low of 29.42 percent from 30.8 percent year-on-year and 30.76 percent in March.

The bank's CD or Credit-Deposit ratio stood at 91.3 percent from 96.4 percent last year and 92.05 percent in March. CD ratio represents the proportion of loans or advances given out by a bank in relation to its total deposits.

In a post-earnings call after the March quarter results in April, YES Bank MD and CEO Prashant Kumar had said that the bank was expecting overall credit growth of 15-20 percent in financial year 2024.

Kumar had told CNBC-TV18 that the retail segment was growing faster than corporates and he expected this trend to continue. “Retail would form 50 percent of the loans in future,” he had said.