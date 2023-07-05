Yes Bank Q1 Update: Business momentum weakens from March quarter, CASA ratio at seven-quarter low

Yes Bank's deposits grew by 13.5 percent year-on-year but remained flat sequentially, declining by 0.9 pecent. Advances were also flat compared to the March quarter, but rose by 7.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2 lakh crore.
Private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd. reported its June quarter business update where business momentum appears to have slowed down on a sequential basis.
Retail disbursements for the lender fell 4.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,357 crore. When compared to the March quarter, the figure was down by 10.6 percent.
Deposits of the lender grew by 13.5 percent year-on-year but remained flat sequentially, declining by 0.9 pecent. Advances were also flat compared to the March quarter, but rose by 7.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2 lakh crore.
CASA for the quarter stood at Rs 64,528 core, which is a growth of 8.4 percent from last year, but a drop of 3.6 percent on a sequential basis. CASA ratio also fell to a seven-quarter low of 29.42 percent from 30.8 percent year-on-year and 30.76 percent in March.
The bank's CD or Credit-Deposit ratio stood at 91.3 percent from 96.4 percent last year and 92.05 percent in March. CD ratio represents the proportion of loans or advances given out by a bank in relation to its total deposits.
In a post-earnings call after the March quarter results in April, YES Bank MD and CEO Prashant Kumar had said that the bank was expecting overall credit growth of 15-20 percent in financial year 2024.
Kumar had told CNBC-TV18 that the retail segment was growing faster than corporates and he expected this trend to continue. “Retail would form 50 percent of the loans in future,” he had said.
Shares of Yes Bank are trading 2.4 percent higher at Rs 17.20. The stock is still down 20 percent on a year-to-date basis.
