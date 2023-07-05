CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsYes Bank Q1 Update: Business momentum weakens from March quarter, CASA ratio at seven quarter low

Yes Bank Q1 Update: Business momentum weakens from March quarter, CASA ratio at seven-quarter low

Yes Bank Q1 Update: Business momentum weakens from March quarter, CASA ratio at seven-quarter low
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Abhishek Kothari  Jul 5, 2023 12:17:59 PM IST (Published)

Yes Bank's deposits grew by 13.5 percent year-on-year but remained flat sequentially, declining by 0.9 pecent. Advances were also flat compared to the March quarter, but rose by 7.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2 lakh crore.

Private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd. reported its June quarter business update where business momentum appears to have slowed down on a sequential basis.

Live TV

Loading...

Retail disbursements for the lender fell 4.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,357 crore. When compared to the March quarter, the figure was down by 10.6 percent.
Deposits of the lender grew by 13.5 percent year-on-year but remained flat sequentially, declining by 0.9 pecent. Advances were also flat compared to the March quarter, but rose by 7.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2 lakh crore.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X