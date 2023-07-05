Yes Bank Q1 Update: Business momentum weakens from March quarter, CASA ratio at seven-quarter low

Yes Bank's deposits grew by 13.5 percent year-on-year but remained flat sequentially, declining by 0.9 pecent. Advances were also flat compared to the March quarter, but rose by 7.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2 lakh crore.

Private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd. reported its June quarter business update where business momentum appears to have slowed down on a sequential basis.

Retail disbursements for the lender fell 4.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,357 crore. When compared to the March quarter, the figure was down by 10.6 percent.

Deposits of the lender grew by 13.5 percent year-on-year but remained flat sequentially, declining by 0.9 pecent. Advances were also flat compared to the March quarter, but rose by 7.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2 lakh crore.