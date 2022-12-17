Homebusiness newscompanies news

Yes Bank completes transfer of bad loans to JC Flowers ARC

Yes Bank completes transfer of bad loans to JC Flowers ARC

3 Min(s) Read

By Ritu Singh   | Hormaz Fatakia  Dec 17, 2022 12:21:27 PM IST (Updated)

Post the transfer, Yes Bank expects its gross NPA ratio to come down to less than two percent from the current figure of over 12 percent.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

JC Flowers &amp; CapitalYES BankYes Bank NPAs

Next Article

Larsen and Toubro to sell stake in joint venture to Edelweiss infrastructure fund