Yes Bank completes transfer of bad loans to JC Flowers ARC

Post the transfer, Yes Bank expects its gross NPA ratio to come down to less than two percent from the current figure of over 12 percent.

Yes Bank Ltd. has concluded the transfer of the identified stressed loan portfolio to Asset Reconstruction Company JC Flowers, the lender wrote in its exchange filing on Saturday.

The transfer of the bad loans has been done under the 15:85 structure after adjusting for recoveries between April 1 to November 30 this year.

A 15:85 structure entails that the bank gets 15 percent of loan value upfront from the ARC, while the remaining 85 percent is in the form of security receipts.

The lender had identified a stress pool of Rs 48,000 crore as of March 31, 2022, post which it made some recoveries. The net of those recoveries has been transferred to the ARC.

The lender signed a binding term sheet with JCF ARC LLC and JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd (JF Flowers ARC) for strategic partnership in relation to the sale of identified stressed loans of the bank.

As per Reserve Bank of India guidelines, Yes Bank said it proposes to run a transparent bidding process on a Swiss Challenge basis for the sale of the such portfolio using JC Flowers ARC's bid as the base bid.

JC Flowers has promised to pay the bank Rs 11,183 crore for the entire pool of the stressed loans, which assures a 23 percent recovery to the bank.

Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar has mentioned in the past that the transfer of the bad loans will result in a significant reduction in the bank's gross NPA ratio to under two percent from the current 12.89 percent. Net NPA ratio would be at one percent post the transfer.

CA Basque Investments, a part of the Carlyle Group, and Verventa Holdings, an affiliate of funds managed by Advent, will be offered a little over 184.80 crore shares of Yes Bank each at a price of Rs 13.78 apiece. Likewise, they will get more than 128.37 crore warrants each at a price of Rs 14.82.