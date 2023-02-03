YES Bank announces appointment of Rajan Pental as Executive Director 

Rajan Pental, who is currently serving as the Global Head of Retail Banking Group has been a part of YES Bank since November 2015. In addition to his appointment as an Executive Director, Pental will continue to spearhead the Bank’s Retail Banking portfolio.

YES Bank has announced the appointment of Rajan Pental as an Executive Director of the Bank for a period of three years. In a notification, the Bank said, "the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Pental as an Executive Director of the Bank for three years with effect from February 2, 2023."

In addition to his appointment as an Executive Director, Pental will continue to spearhead the Bank’s Retail Banking portfolio, the statement added.

Commenting on the appointment, Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO of YES Bank said, "I take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Pental on his appointment as Executive Director of the Bank. Mr. Pental has been instrumental in building a robust retail franchise for the Bank which we, as an organisation, are extremely proud of. Given his rich experience within the financial landscape, I am sure he will continue to steer the Bank towards newer growth horizons."

He has held responsibilities for building a strong Retail portfolio for the Bank that includes - Branch Banking, Retail, Affluent Banking, NRI Banking, Retail Assets, SME Banking, Rural & Agriculture Banking, Third Party Distribution, Marketing & Corporate Communication, Retail Collections, Retail Legal, Retail Service Excellence & Customer Experience, Liabilities Product Management, Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition, the Bank said in the statement.