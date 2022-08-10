Xiaomi launches India’s first smart air fryer: Here is a look at some other air fryers and their features

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Healthy cooking has become popular in India and air fryers allow health-conscious people to enjoy some of their favourite snacks almost without oil.

Xiaomi has introduced a new IoT (Internet of things) integrated home appliance, the Smart Air Fryer 3.5L. The new Smart Air Fryer features WIFI connectivity, Google Assistant integration along with wide temperature range.

Features

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer comes with a 3.5-litre capacity basket that can accommodate two grill racks as well. It is capable of handling temperatures from 40°C up to 200°C. It supports baking, defrosting, reheating and even fermentation of yoghurt apart from air frying. A cataloguer of recipes is also offered that can be created using the Smart Air Fryer through the Mi Home app.

The Smart Air Fryer is an IoT product that can schedule meal preparations for up to 24 hours in advance and can be connected to WIFI for Google Assistant integration.

Price

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer will be available for a retail price of Rs 7,999 on the company’s online web and app store. It will also be available on Amazon and other retail stores from August 18.

Here’s a look at some other air fryers with great features available in India.

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer

Philips Digital Air Fryer makes it with up to 90 percent less fat. It has a digital operating panel with an equipped touch screen panel. The device can also be used with an app called NutriU which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App store.

Feature

The Philips Air Fryer (HD9252/90) has a capacity of 4.1L and it allows functions such as fry, bake, grill, roast and reheat. The air fryer comes with a touch screen that allows you to choose from several pre-set programs that enable the cooking of items such as frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.

Price

The Philips Digital Air Fryer is available for Rs 8,599 on Amazon.

Solara Large Digital Air Fryer

The Solara Large Digital Air Fryer help preserve the same taste and crispiness. It has a sleek modern design with an advanced touch screen panel.

Features

The Solara Large Digital Air Fryer has 3.5 litres of capacity, and it comes with an advanced touch screen menu. The built-in touch screen menu features 6 cooking pre-sets such as fries/chips, paneer, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, and pizza. The air fryer is equipped with a wide temperature range and a cooking timer for up to 30 minutes.

Price

The Solara Large Digital Air Fryer is priced at Rs 5,219 on Amazon.

Nutricook AirFryer 2

The Nutricook AirFryer 2 comes with a compact design and a square basket that allows more space utilisation than other traditional round baskets. The digital air fryer is packed with features including a shake reminder.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi loses a lot of customers amid a crackdown by ED

Features

The air fryer comes with a 5.5-litre capacity. It is equipped with a SmartTemp technology that automatically adjusts the temperature to make everything super crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

It also has a helpful shake reminder that lets the user know when to shake the contents for an even fry. It comes with 10 pre-set programs and a built-in pre-heat function.

Its premium air fry basket is coated with PFOA-free, BPA-free, non-stick coating material which is dishwasher safe.

Price

The Nutricook AirFryer 2 is priced at Rs 7,999 on Amazon.