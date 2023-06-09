ED issues show-cause notice to Xiaomi India, top executives for FEMA violation of Rs. 5,551 crore

The Adjudicating Authority has issued SCN to Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, its officials and 3 banks under FEMA on the basis of complaint filed by the ED with respect to illegal remittances made by the company to the tune of Rs.5551.27 Crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a show-cause notice to Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, its Chief Financial Officer Sameer Rao, former Managing Director Manu Jain, as well as three banks on Friday, May 9. The notice comes in light of alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) , with illegal remittances amounting to a staggering Rs 5,551.27 crore.

These funds were allegedly transferred overseas as unauthorised royalty payments, disguising the nature of the transactions.

