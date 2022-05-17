Xanadu Realty receives funds from HDFC, HDFC Life

By PTI  IST (Published)
HDFC Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd made a strategic investment in Xanadu Realty Ltd, a realty tech business accelerator organisation, on Tuesday. The size of the investment, however, was not disclosed.

The investment from HDFC Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd will bolster Xanadu Realty’s plans of strategic expansion initiatives and creating proprietary tech platforms.
Founded in 2016, Xanadu Realty has pioneered the concept of providing end-to-end product-to-market services through its proprietary full-stack marketing and sales platform by which it takes over the entire revenue generation part of real estate developers’ projects or their entire portfolio.
The company has been able to perform comprehensive turnaround of clients’ real estate portfolio by developing and executing end-to-end strategy for product, design, marketing, and sales, it said.
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
