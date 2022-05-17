Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Xanadu Realty receives funds from HDFC, HDFC Life

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

HDFC Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd made a strategic investment in Xanadu Realty Ltd, a realty tech business accelerator organisation, on Tuesday. The size of the investment, however, was not disclosed.

Xanadu Realty receives funds from HDFC, HDFC Life
Xanadu Realty Ltd, a realty tech business accelerator firm, on Tuesday announced that it has received a strategic investment from HDFC Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. However, the company did not disclose the investment amount.
The investment from HDFC Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd will bolster Xanadu Realty’s plans of strategic expansion initiatives and creating proprietary tech platforms.
Also read:
Founded in 2016, Xanadu Realty has pioneered the concept of providing end-to-end product-to-market services through its proprietary full-stack marketing and sales platform by which it takes over the entire revenue generation part of real estate developers’ projects or their entire portfolio.
The company has been able to perform comprehensive turnaround of clients’ real estate portfolio by developing and executing end-to-end strategy for product, design, marketing, and sales, it said.
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
Tags
Previous Article

Honda Motorcycle two-wheeler sales director Yadvinder Singh Guleria resigns

Next Article

Adani to buy Holcim’s India assets for $10bn, spend $3-3.5 bn to buy shares from public investors

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More