Wow! Momo raises Rs 125 crore from OAKS Asset Management to expand business

By Nishtha Pandey

Wow! Momo, the quick service restaurant chain, has raised over Rs 125 crore from OAKS Asset Management at a valuation of Rs 2,125 crore in its Series D round of funding.

In the second tranche of the funding round, Wow! Momo is set to raise another Rs 100 crore from another venture capital (VC) fund in the next quarter, as per a release by the company.

Founded by Binod Kumar Homagai, Sagar Daryani, and Shah Miftaur Rahman in 2008, the company operates 480 outlets in 21 cities. Wow! Momo, backed by Tiger Global, currently operates three brands, Wow! Momo, Wow! China and Wow! Chicken.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to build strong back-end capabilities for entering the Tier-1 and Tier-2 markets in India.

Wow! Momo is expected to be growing with a "power-packed performance" in the next 24 months, according to a statement from the QSR brand. The company has an expansion plan to open over 250 new outlets during this fiscal year, supported by a network of over 50 Wow! Chicken stores and acquire strong brands.

“You only grow when the ecosystem around you grows; even in such riotous times, good profitable, sustainable and scalable business models will always find the right backing & that is the faith with which we started our first outlet in 2008,” said Sagar Daryani, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Wow! Momo Foods.

The company added that its ready-to-eat momos have undergone a rebranding process in terms of production technology and packaging and will soon be accessible across all major grocery chains and e-commerce platforms in the upcoming quarter.

“We expect Wow! Momo to not only gain domestic market share in India but also to be the first global sized QSR company from India,” said Vishal Ootam, founder and CEO of OAKS Asset Management.

Wow! Momo claims to currently have a monthly revenue run-rate of over Rs 40 crore and it plans to double its growth by mid-next year.

The company said that it aims to complete the current fiscal year with a topline of over Rs 450 crore as compared to Rs 220 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Its Series D funding round came a year after, in September last year, the company raised over $15 mn in its Series C funding round. Tree Line Investment Management took the lead in the round.

The QSR brand had previously obtained Rs 40 crore in debt from Grand Anicut Fund 2 in October 2020.