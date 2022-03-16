Would take steps for value adjustments, reversal of takeover of stores by Reliance, says FRL

Future Retail Ltd (FRL) on Wednesday said it is "committed" to a reversal of the takeover of its stores by Reliance Retail and will take all such action as may be necessary to seek value adjustments. The Kishore Biyani-led firm also said the action of the Reliance Group has come as a "surprise" to it.

Moreover, the action of taking possession of its stores has "complicated" the positive scenario which had started building up after a CCI order in December 2021, FRL said in a regulatory filing. "FRL and its Board remain committed to taking all such action as may be necessary to seek value adjustments and reversal of takeover of the stores (leases) by Reliance Group. FRL and its Board are taking steps to arrive at a feasible solution which will be in the interests of all stakeholders," it said.

Earlier in February, Reliance Retail took over the operations of at least 300 stores of FRL and offered jobs to its employees after the Kishore Biyani-led group failed to make lease payments to landlords. "FRL's Board has taken strong objection to of such action by Reliance Group and has put Reliance Group to notice to reconsider all other actions initiated over the last few days," it added.

FRL's board has also notified Reliance Group that assets such as store fixtures, store infrastructure, merchandise, inventory, etc belonging to FRL and lying inside these stores are hypothecated as security in favour of FRL's lenders. "The Board has called upon Reliance Group to ensure that the possession of the secured assets is not transferred and retained unharmed for the benefit of the Lenders," it added.

According to FRL, there have been several media reports and public notices issued by Amazon misreporting that FRL has handed over its retail assets to Reliance in breach of orders of arbitration tribunal of SIAC and the Supreme Court of India. "Such reporting is inaccurate and factually erroneous," it said.

"FRL has not handed over the stores to Reliance Group. On the contrary, FRL's Board had two meetings and notified Reliance Group that such a drastic and unilateral action of Reliance Group to takeover the stores has not only come as a surprise to FRL but also complicated the positive scenario, which had started building up after the CCI order in December 2021, in favour of the Scheme and Future Group," it said.

On Tuesday, Amazon had come out with a public notice in newspapers alleging that FRL and its promoters have in a "clandestine" manner played a fraud on the constitutional courts in India and the arbitral tribunal formed at the Singapore International Arbitration Center (SIAC), adding that it reserved the right to civil and criminal legal recourse.

The Future Group companies have convened meetings of their respective shareholders and creditors between March 20 to March 23, to get their approval for the Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail. The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on February 28 given a go-ahead for convening meetings of shareholders and creditors of respective Future group companies.

