Work From Office? Sorry boss, give us a break, say employees

Ever felt like Mr. Bean or (the desi equivalent) Govinda from Hero No. 1? Running late to work, dressing up in your car whilst ‘brewing’ coffee in your mouth and honking at the idiot in the middle of the road, who you are convinced is karma’s way of teaching you a lesson? Well, this may just be a thing of the past thanks to work-from-home (WFH) and/or hybrid work models now the ‘new normal’.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns seen across our blue-green marble in space meant that employers and corporations had to move quickly to ensure continuation of work without endangering the lives of their employees.

As COVID cases rose rapidly here in India and reports of an impending nationwide lockdown grew louder, Mrs. Rupa, a 34 -ear-old UX designer heading a team of 40, gave her employees the option to move back home and work remotely. Through coordinated efforts across various cities, she ensured everyone had the necessary equipment. New work practices were put in place to let the work continue seamlessly. Concurrently, with client meetings going virtual, she managed to speak to and win many more clients by avoiding cumbersome in-person meetings.

Life today is oh so hectic and fast paced, that many of us feel burned out by the time the weekend comes around. Plans to meet family and friends are cancelled at the last minute as we opt mostly to relax at home and get ready for another grueling work week.

Caryn, 29, a newly-wed Product Marketing Manager from Gujarat, believes WFH has given her the freedom and ability to find the perfect work-personal life balance. "My hubby works night shifts at a multi-national consulting firm while I work during the day at a website. WFH at least gives us a chance to have meals and spend some time together. WFH also meant that I get to spend wholesome time with my parents and help them out which was definitely not possible before."

Echoing those sentiments, Mark, a 3-year-old IT professional is one of the many new-age parents, who unlike their parents, has found a golden opportunity to be a much bigger part of their child’s early life. Daily WFO meant possibly relocating to another city and/or long hours at the office. WFH changed all that and now he and many other parents are able to spend a lot more quality time with their children.

Not everyone though chose to head back home from their place of work. Many millennials chose to stay put. Like so many, work opportunities brought Layal, now a 30-year-old freelance writer to Mumbai. As most people know, running a household in the maximum city is super tough. With the onset of WFH, the 2-3 hours she gained by cutting out the daily commute to and from work, not to mention the travel expenses and energy saved, provided her with the bandwidth to improve her physical and mental wellbeing.

The era of WFH did bring about other perks too. With no need to come in to office daily, WFH means your ‘home’ could legit be besides a beach or up in the mountains. So long as one had high-speed internet, work could be done. Music and other art forms are essential to what it means to be alive. The pursuit of which helps us escape the humdrum of life.

Digvijay, 25, head of growth at a media startup is currently living his best life as he works and lives out of a beach shack in Goa. ‘If not for the pandemic, I’d probably be holed up in Gurugram or Delhi. But thanks to remote working, I am now able to attend my virtual work meet from 7:30-8 pm and then walk 10 steps and be onstage at 8:02 pm playing my guitar in front of a cheering crowd for a few hours.’

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, organisations are hoping to bring people back to the offices. Most organisations are offering flexibility where possible. In India as well as across the world, organisations are having to come to terms with employees looking at their professional lives under a revolutionary new light. Without incentives, many employees are questioning the need to return to offices.

Manali, 30, a media professional believes that as long as productivity is not hit, she does not see the need to step into office 5 days a week. Farzeen, 30, co-founder of a production house, though feels a hybrid option would best suit the needs of both the company and employees. "A lot of people do find it difficult to concentrate at home what with multiple distractions. Not only does WFO helps define clear work boundaries, it also boosts innovation and builds camaraderie between existing employees and the new hires."

Even as we hope and work towards the day where COVID is no longer a threat in our lives, there is no going back to how things once were. One of the most radical changes, we as a society are seeing, is the way we now work. For many, WFO is now the anomaly. Employees everywhere have put their employers on notice. Simply put, if anything captures the zeitgeist of this ‘new normal’ it has to be - WFO? Boss, please!