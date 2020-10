Microsoft has been one of the biggest gainers of the remote work model implemented by various organisations to combat the COVID-19 crisis. But CEO at the tech giant Satya Nadella is now realising the drawbacks of being away from the office for so long.

At the Wall Street Journal CEO Council held on Tuesday (October 6), the Indian-origin top executive said, "Online meetings can make employees tired and make it difficult to transition from a work mindset to private life. When you are working from home, it sometimes feels like you are sleeping at work."

Bloomberg reported, Nadella said that studies suggest a video meeting can be quite draining. "Thirty minutes into your first video meeting in the morning, because of the concentration one needs to have in video, you are fatigued," he said.

Work from home cannot fully leverage the benefits of the office. Microsoft has a unique product that tries to address this, he added. "Together Mode" positions attendees on video calls in a virtual space, such as an auditorium, meeting room or coffee bar to try to recreate an office atmosphere.

Even during March, when the coronavirus pandemic was looming over the world, Microsoft came up with innovative ideas to manage such a large workforce. The transition from offices to work from home was difficult. But the company was quick to plan a "hybrid new normal of work".

Microsoft's team timely addressed relevant areas of concern including a high risk of burnout, the need for flexibility and empathy with tech training and preparedness. "Beyond enabling video conferencing, organisations need to find ways to encourage innovation, creative flow of ideas and camaraderie that makes an employee feel that they are a valued part of an organization", Microsoft stated on its website.

This year, the shares of the company surged over 30 percent as corporate customers signed up for more of the company’s cloud services and internet-based software subscriptions to enable remote working for employees.