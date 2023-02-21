'Work-18-hours-a-day' fame CEO now shares picture of employee snoozing in auto, calls him a 'diamond asset'

Talking about his company's head of sales, Shanky Chauhan, CEO of Bombay Shaving Company Shantanu Deshpande lauded the man’s dedication to the organisation while sharing a picture of Chauhan falling asleep in an auto.

Hard workers are among the most valuable assets in any organisation. Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, praised on LinkedIn one such hard worker in his company. Talking about his company's head of sales, Shanky Chauhan, Deshpande lauded the man’s dedication to the organisation while sharing a picture of Chauhan falling asleep in an auto.

“This is our man after a morning flight and marathon meetings,” wrote Deshpande.

“I’ve seen hard-working, driven people. People who put in the hours and do everything possible and everything impossible, both. But no one continues to surprise me on this axis the way Shanky Chauhan does,” the CEO wrote.

Calling him a “diamond asset” for the company, Deshpande said that while he and fellow co-founder Deepak Gupta worry about Chauhan’s health, they “struggle to get him to switch off”.

ALSO READ |

“We realise that for him to do justice to his own commitment to the Co, longevity is everything. His success is paramount,” Deshpande wrote.

The CEO of the personal care start-up added that employees like Chauhan were essential for start-up founders to find success and advised founders to cultivate such personalities. “If you find them, you will need only one or two. That's enough,” he added.

The post from Deshpande attracted significant attention. Comments on the post had varied reactions, with many users appreciating Chauhan’s work ethic and personality, including some of his former batchmates and colleagues. However, some users also cautioned against sacrificing one’s health for work and warned against overworking.

“Love this! Every organisation has one such Shanky! We do as well,” one user commented on Deshpande’s post.

ALSO READ | Rajesh Rai appointed CMD of Indian Telephone Industries for 5 years

“Nice and Sweet post, means a lot to all the “Shankys”!! Sky is the limit however It’s important to know physical limitations as well!! We need more “Shankys” and inculcate the culture of ownership and belongingness,” added another.

However, several others called out Deshpande for glorifying the “culture of overwork”.

“Please stop glorifying slavery. I am 100% sure there is no overtime policy at Bombay Shaving Company,” wrote a user.

“Well-planned and managed work and entities do not need this at all. It can be a once in a long while scenario! Of this kind! However, if this has been the way of working and way of life then you have missed several things by a huge quantum!” added one user.

This is not the first time that Deshpande has gone viral on LinkedIn. Last year, he suggested in a post that young professionals should be working 18 hours a day for the first four or five years of their careers.

“When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18-hour days for at least 4-5 years,” he had written. The executive later posted a clarification stating that his original comments lacked “nuance and context”.