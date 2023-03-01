Wonderla Holidays plans to expand resort by 30-40 rooms

Wonderla Holidays, a leading amusement park and resort company in India, is planning to expand its resort by 30-40 rooms, its managing director Arun K Chittilappilly told CNBC-TV18.

The company's resort is currently running at 70-80 percent occupancy, which highlights the demand for leisure travel and staycations in India. “We are seeing a lot of demand coming back. We are planning to expand our resort by around 30 to 40 rooms but it will happen over the next financial year or maybe a little longer. We are currently running at 70-80 percent occupancy for our resort and next year is also is looking pretty strong,” he said.

Chittilappilly also revealed that a normal summer is actually good for their business. “Unless it is an intolerable heatwave, summer is usually good for us. Heat in the summer is okay as long as it is not unbearable and I don’t see that happening this year. So I think demand will be strong,” he said.

With the ongoing pandemic, many people are hesitant to travel abroad and are looking for local travel options. This has led to an increase in demand for domestic travel, and Wonderla Holidays is benefitting from the same.

However, expanding their business is not a quick process. Chittilappilly explained that it takes 24 months to construct one park. Wonderla Holidays currently operates three amusement parks across India — two in Bengaluru and one in Hyderabad. While they are not planning to open any new parks at the moment, they are seeing a lot of opportunities across India and will evaluate them accordingly.

Apart from expanding their resort and evaluating new opportunities, Wonderla Holidays is also focusing on enhancing the guest experience at their existing parks and resort. “We are evaluating a few proposals in terms of asset light model where we invest with government support. Those kind of things we are exploring. We are seeing more opportunities coming our way, we will not shy away from it,” he said.

They are implementing new technologies and processes to make the guests' experience smoother and more enjoyable.

The stock has remained flat in the last one week and has gained around 22 percent over the past month.

