Wonderla Holidays plans to expand resort by 30-40 rooms

Wonderla Holidays, a leading amusement park and resort company in India, is planning to expand its resort by 30-40 rooms, its managing director Arun K Chittilappilly told CNBC-TV18.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will
Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale
Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world
Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The company's resort is currently running at 70-80 percent occupancy, which highlights the demand for leisure travel and staycations in India. “We are seeing a lot of demand coming back. We are planning to expand our resort by around 30 to 40 rooms but it will happen over the next financial year or maybe a little longer. We are currently running at 70-80 percent occupancy for our resort and next year is also is looking pretty strong,” he said.
Chittilappilly also revealed that a normal summer is actually good for their business. “Unless it is an intolerable heatwave, summer is usually good for us. Heat in the summer is okay as long as it is not unbearable and I don’t see that happening this year. So I think demand will be strong,” he said.
Also Read | Why India is seeing unusual temperature rise in February and what an early heatwave alert means
With the ongoing pandemic, many people are hesitant to travel abroad and are looking for local travel options. This has led to an increase in demand for domestic travel, and Wonderla Holidays is benefitting from the same.
However, expanding their business is not a quick process. Chittilappilly explained that it takes 24 months to construct one park. Wonderla Holidays currently operates three amusement parks across India — two in Bengaluru and one in Hyderabad. While they are not planning to open any new parks at the moment, they are seeing a lot of opportunities across India and will evaluate them accordingly.
Apart from expanding their resort and evaluating new opportunities, Wonderla Holidays is also focusing on enhancing the guest experience at their existing parks and resort. “We are evaluating a few proposals in terms of asset light model where we invest with government support. Those kind of things we are exploring. We are seeing more opportunities coming our way, we will not shy away from it,” he said.
They are implementing new technologies and processes to make the guests' experience smoother and more enjoyable.
The stock has remained flat in the last one week and has gained around 22 percent over the past month.
For more details, watch the accompanying video